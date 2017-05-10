Queen Latifah hallucinates on absinthe in hilarious Girls Trip trailer

The new trailer for Girls Trip opens on a heartfelt prayer shared between friends, but its sentiments regarding sisterhood soon take a hilarious turn.

“I want to thank you for this day of life. My heart is so full of joy for these women right here,” Dina (Tiffany Hadish) says as her longtime friends (played by Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall) huddle around her the night before they embark on the ultimate vacation together. “Lord, please make sure that Lisa don’t get an STD and that nobody has kidney failure, because we finna get messed up. And let me get pregnant by somebody rich. That’s all I ask. Amen.”

Judging by the film’s new trailer, which debuted Wednesday morning, the resulting trek is a knee-slapper filled with booze, men, and zip lining over a crowded street (with comically disgusting results thanks to inadvertent bodily functions) as the band of women seeks to repair their fraying friendship. The group also has a particularly funny encounter with 200-year-old absinthe, which leads to a spiritual awakening inside a night club.

“It’s The Hangover meets Sex and the City,” director Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man Holiday) previously told EW of the film. “Women are just as lascivious and sexual as men, and they want to let loose and have fun.”

Girls Trip ventures into theaters July 21. Watch the new trailer above.