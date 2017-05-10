Kill Bill and Twin Peaks actor Michael Parks dies at 77

Actor Michael Parks has died at the age of 77. One of Quentin Tarantino’s favorite performers, Parks played the character of Earl McGraw in the 1996 horror film From Dusk till Dawn, which Tarantino wrote, and appeared in both of the director’s Kill Bill films. His other credits included starring in and singing the theme song for the NBC TV series Then Came Bronson (1969-70), playing the gunrunner Jean Renault in David Lynch’s original Twin Peaks show, and making memorably sinister appearances in two Kevin Smith films, 2011’s Red State and 2014’s Tusk.

News of Parks’ death was broken by Smith earlier Wednesday. “I hate to report that my cinematic muse #michaelparks has passed away,” the director wrote on Instagram. “Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I’ve ever known. I wrote both #RedState and @tuskthemovie FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much. He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform.”