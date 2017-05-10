Dwayne Johnson covers the new issue of GQ, and the accompanying profile is a delightful deep dive into everyone’s favorite 6-foot-4 wrestler-turned-box-office-juggernaut — from his personal life philosophy to his political ambitions. Now, to go along with the issue’s comedy theme, GQ has released an equally delightful video imagining what The Rock could bring to some iconic movie franchises.

Johnson is no stranger to sequels, franchises, and reboots — his IMDB is filled with flicks like Baywatch, The Fate of the Furious, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Jumanji, and more — and the GQ video above has him meeting with his agent (played by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess), deciding on which script to tackle next.

A Goodfellas sequel helmed by Martin Scorsese himself? Home Alone: They Forgot My Ass Again? How about a sequel to Napoleon Dynamite, complete with Johnson in a curly blond wig and “Vote for Pedro” T-shirt? Hey, there have been dumber ideas for sequels. We, for what it’s worth, would love to see Johnson as the tater-tot-eating, liger-worshipping Napoleon. Make it happen, Hollywood.