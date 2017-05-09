The film Whisky Galore! is set in 1943 and concerns the inhabitants of the isolated Scottish island of Todday, who have been largely unaffected by wartime rationing, until their supply of whisky runs out. Then, during a storm, a freighter runs aground near Todday and begins to sink. Two local inhabitants investigate and learn from its departing crew that the cargo consists of 50,000 cases of whisky. A battle of wits ensues between Eddie Izzard’s stuffy English commander Wagget, who wants to confiscate the salvaged cargo, and the islanders.

This remake of Alexander Mackendrick’s classic 1949 comedy is directed by Gillies Mackinnon and costars Ellie Kendrick, James Cosmo, and Gregor Fisher. Watch the film’s trailer below and an exclusive clip above.

Whisky Galore! will open in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Music Hall and in New York at Cinema Village on May 12.