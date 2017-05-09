Transformers fight Nazis in latest Last Knight teaser

In the world of Transformers, the robots in disguise have been around for thousands of years, lurking in the shadows of history. This secret past will be unearthed in Transformers: The Last Knight, and a new TV spot glimpses the bots’ involvement in moments throughout time — even fighting Nazis in World War II.

Anthony Hopkins’ Sir Edmond Burton narrates the new look at the movie franchise’s fifth installment. “It started as legend, one of the greatest of all, one of the oldest of all,” he says. “But every legend has a secret: they have been here forever in the shadows to protect earth from what was destined to arrive.”

According to the footage, the Transformers have been intervening in human activities since the Arthurian age. Given how the more ancient dinobots from Age of Extinction took the form of dinosaurs, these beings have been here much longer. Photos hanging on the wall of Burton’s office see them popping up alongside samurai warriors in Japan, while a massive space ship is shown crashing close to Neil Armstrong’s moon-landing site.

Photographs of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass also hang on the wall, hinting at a possible Transformers involvement in the American Civil War. Watch below.

Mark Wahlberg’s Cade Yeager returns in the film amidst a war between humans and Transformers. With Optimus Prime appearing to go to the dark side, the mechanic has to team up with Burton, Oxford professor Vivian Wembley (Laura Haddock), and Bumblebee (who’s getting his own spinoff) to save the world. Stanley Tucci and John Turturro also return along with newcomer Isabella Moner.

Transformers: The Last Knight will open in theaters on June 21.