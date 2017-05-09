New documentary profiles horror icon Kane Hodder

Kane Hodder is a stuntman and actor who survived a horrific fire stunt accident to play Jason Voorhees in four Friday the 13th films and Victor Crowley in director Adam Green’s Hatchet trilogy of retro-slasher movies, among many other roles. He is also a gentleman who once confirmed to this writer that he has a habit of urinating in the dressing room of an actor whose character he is about to murder onscreen. Want to know more about this beloved horror icon? Then we bring good news!

The production company Masterfully Macabre Entertainment announced today that it has finished work on an in-depth documentary called To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story. The film’s interviewees include Hodder, Green, Bruce Campbell, Robert Englund, and Cassandra Peterson (aka “Elvira”), and the movie will begin a festival run later in the year.

Watch a teaser trailer for To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story, above.