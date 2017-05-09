Hellboy creator reveals reboot in the works

A new cinematic version of Hellboy could happen with Stranger Things actor David Harbour, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola revealed on Facebook.

In a post late Monday, Mignola wrote that an R-rated reboot of the cult franchise is in the works from director Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones) with Harbour set to star. News of the possible reboot was first reported by THR; reps for Harbour and Marshall did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Harbour teased his potential involvement via Twitter.

As reported by THR, the reboot won’t include either director Guillermo del Toro or star Ron Perlman, both of whom collaborated on the previous two Hellboy films in 2004 and 2008. Earlier this year, del Toro revealed a possible third Hellboy movie with Perlman was “100 percent” not happening.

Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 21, 2017

Upon del Toro’s news, Perlman mourned the franchise via Twitter as well.

In loving memory of the #Hellboy franchise officially biting the dust, I will take the rest of the day off Twitter. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 21, 2017

Harbour will be seen in Stranger Things 2, which debuts later this year on Netflix.