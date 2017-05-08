Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Movies

Workaholics stars team up again in teaser for new Netflix movie

Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson, and Anders Holm assemble for ‘Game Over, Man!’

@jessicasara

Posted on

Fresh off his hosting stint at Sunday’s MTV Movie Awards, Adam DeVine is giving fans a sneak peek at his upcoming Netflix movie.

DeVine reunites with his fellow Workaholics stars Blake Anderson and Anders Holm in Game Over, Man!, which dropped a new teaser on Sunday night.

According to Netflix, the action-comedy focuses on three friends who are on the verge of getting their video game financed, but then their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists. Based on the footage above, the trio’s antics will involve dressing like waiters, smoking joints, and at least one person who shouldn’t be handling a gun.

Game Over, Man! hits Netflix on April 20, 2018.