Workaholics stars team up again in teaser for new Netflix movie

Fresh off his hosting stint at Sunday’s MTV Movie Awards, Adam DeVine is giving fans a sneak peek at his upcoming Netflix movie.

DeVine reunites with his fellow Workaholics stars Blake Anderson and Anders Holm in Game Over, Man!, which dropped a new teaser on Sunday night.

According to Netflix, the action-comedy focuses on three friends who are on the verge of getting their video game financed, but then their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists. Based on the footage above, the trio’s antics will involve dressing like waiters, smoking joints, and at least one person who shouldn’t be handling a gun.

Game Over, Man! hits Netflix on April 20, 2018.