With the new trailer for Blade Runner 2049 out now, it seems like an ideal time to go back and hear from Ridley Scott about the original Blade Runner. Harrison Ford told EW last fall that making the original wasn’t easy; “It was 50 nights in the man-made rain in the backlot of Warner Brothers and it was tough,” he said.

However, when the word “fraught” is brought up to Scott in regards to that production, he says simply, “Not for me.” (In fairness, he was probably getting a lot less wet than his actors.) Take a look at the video above for Scott’s recollections of that time, which includes why he grew a beard and why Dariusz Wolski is one of the best cinematographers he’s ever worked with (their most recent collaboration, Alien: Covenant, hits theaters May 19). “What I want is ridiculous and Dariusz says, ‘no problem.'”

Scott tends to shoot films using four or five cameras at a time, allowing actors to do their scenes quickly. “Actors love fast and decisive. They do not like 13 takes. 90 takes they want to kill the director and then themselves.”