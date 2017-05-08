Watch an exclusive deleted scene from Get Out

It is hard to imagine how writer-director Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out could be any more creepy. But a little extra interaction between Daniel Kaluuya’s photographer, Chris Washington, and the folks he meets while visiting the parents of his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), might have done the trick. Now, you can decide for yourself thanks to a just-released deleted scene which features Kaluuya and the great Stephen Root’s gallery owner, Jim Hudson, and is one of the bonus features on the movie’s DVD and Blu-ray.

Peele’s directorial debut costars Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Lil Rel Howery, Caleb Landry Jones, Marcus Henderson, Betty Gabriel, and Lakeith Stanfield. Other bonus materials on the Blu-ray and DVD include an alternate ending, a making-of featurette, and a commentary with Peele.

Watch the film’s trailer below and, exclusively, that deleted scene with Root and Kaluuya, above.

Get Out is available on digital HD on Tuesday, and on Blu-ray, DVD, and on demand starting May 23.