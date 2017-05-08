Watch the mesmerizing and mysterious Blade Runner 2049 trailer

We are now officially just 151 days from Blade Runner 2049 hitting theaters on Oct 6. On Monday, in honor of the film’s first full-length trailer, there was a live Q&A with Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and director Denis Villeneuve.

It was not exactly a chatty bunch — Gosling joked at one point there was a sniper in the rafters if he were to reveal too much about the new film. But he did say of the 1982 classic sci-fi film directed by Ridley Scott and adapted from the Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, “It was one of the first films I’d seen that it wasn’t clear how I was supposed to feel. It made me question what it meant to be a human being and my ability to recognize the hero from the villain,” he said. “It was one of the first films where I wondered what happened after it was over.”

The trailer itself doesn’t tell us too much at first glance — Jared Leto with weird contact lenses and a god complex! More of the stand-off between Deckard and K! Robin Wright talking about the order of things! Officer K is special but also terribly beat up! — but the look, compliments of legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, and the sound and the feel of this trailer is mesmerizing and exciting enough to start a countdown clock.

151 more days to go.