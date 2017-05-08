Fear the Walking Dead star cast in all four Avatar sequels

Cliff Curtis is going from zombies to Na’vi.

The Fear the Walking Dead star has signed on for James Cameron’s four upcoming Avatar sequels, EW has confirmed.

The New Zealand native will return to his home country to work on the films, playing a character named Tonowari, leader of the reef people clan Metkayina. Curtis joins returning cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver in the science-fiction series.

Currently starring as Travis on Fear the Walking Dead, the actor will reportedly film Avatar around his commitments to the AMC series. But, on a show full of zombies, his casting in the Avatar franchise raises the question of whether his character will be killed off in the upcoming third season, which premieres on June 4.

It’s been a long road for the sequels to Avatar, the highest-grossing film in box office history. After numerous release date delays, Fox has set Avatar 2 for Dec. 18, 2020, with films three through five scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, Dec. 20, 2024, and Dec. 19, 2025.