Box office report: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 blasts straight to No. 1

Summer movie season is blasting off, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 beating out The Fate of the Furious for the top spot at this weekend’s box office.

The Marvel sequel — which follows 2014 surprise hit Guardians of the Galaxy — proved to be a crowd-pleaser both at the domestic box office, where it pulled in an estimated $145 million, and the international one, where it’s earned an estimated $282.6 million so far. This carries the film past the estimated $400 million mark worldwide.

But while GoTGV2 has already out-earned its predecessor by an estimated $50 million, it hasn’t performed as well as similar Marvel sequels 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, which earned $191 million and $179 million respectively in their first weekends out.

Finishing in second place this weekend is Fate of the Furious with an estimated $8.5 million, bringing it past the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. The film has already crossed $1.2 billion worldwide in its fourth week out, but it still sees a more than 55 percent drop in earnings, bringing in less than Fast & Furious 6, which managed to earn $9.5 million by its fourth outing — though GoTGV2‘s opening this weekend might explain that difference.

Coming in third is animated feature The Boss Baby, which slid down to the No. 4 spot last week. But with an estimated $6.2 million haul this weekend, this family favorite’s long legs have carried it past $150 million at the domestic box office and past the $430 million mark worldwide. Now in its sixth week out, the Alec Baldwin-starring film’s performance is proving to be a steady one, as it’s only seen a 30 percent drop in ticket sales so far.

How to Be a Latin Lover takes fourth place this weekend with an estimated $5.3 million, followed by Beauty and the Beast with $4.9 million. Disney’s live-action remake of the 1991 classic is now nearing $500 million domestically and has grossed an estimated $1.2 billion worldwide to date.

Elsewhere in the top 10, The Circle — starring Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, and John Boyega — is not doing well with critics or audiences, as it pulled in an estimated $4 million, nearly a 50 percent drop from last week’s $9 million opening. Similarly, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which opened strong last weekend, saw an estimated 68 percent drop in its second week, with the Telugu-language film earning an estimated $3.2 million this time around. The Chris Evans film Gifted continues to be a steady performer, rising to eighth place with an estimated $2 million in its sixth week. This brings the film’s earnings to an estimated $20 million worldwide.

Outside the top 10, Oren Moverman’s The Dinner opened this weekend in 505 locations, earning an estimated $755,348, while A24’s The Lovers, featuring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts, brought in an estimated $70,410 from only four locations for an estimated haul of $17,602 at each location. Additionally, 3 Generations — a drama about a transgender teen looking to begin hormone treatments starring Elle Fanning, Susan Sarandon, and Naomi Watts — earned an estimated $20,118 from six locations, with an estimated $3,353 per theater.

Per ComScore, overall box office is up 3.8 percent the same frame last year. Check out the May 5-7 box office figures below:

1 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $145 million

2 – The Fate of the Furious – $8.5 million

3 – The Boss Baby – $6.2 million

4 – How to Be a Latin Lover – $5.3 million

5 – Beauty and the Beast – $4.9 million

6 – The Circle – $4 million

7 – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – $3.2 million

8 – Gifted – $2 million

9 – Going In Style – $1.9 million

10 – Smurfs: The Lost Village – $1.8 million