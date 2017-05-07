Beauty and the Beast wins Movie of the Year at 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Fans have made Beauty and the Beast their guest of honor at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Bill Condon-directed adaptation of Disney’s beloved 1991 animated classic of the same name has taken the awards show’s top film honor, earning Movie of the Year over the likes of The Edge of Seventeen, Logan, Get Out, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at Sunday’s ceremony.

Stars Emma Watson (who won Best Actor in a Movie earlier in the evening) and Josh Gad invited Condon to join them on stage as they accepted the award at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

“This is so exciting, thank you so much,” Condon said. “Thank you to the audience who embraced this movie so much, but especially thank you to the women because women have proven that they’re a huge and powerful audience, and it’s gonna change the movie business.”

Beauty and the Beast not only captured audiences’ affections but also broke box-office records upon its March debut, tallying the highest three-day gross ($174.8 million) in its release month’s history. It has since amassed nearly $500 million in domestic ticket sales, with over $660 million pouring in from international markets. In April, it crossed the $1 billion global mark, cementing its status as the highest-grossing live-action musical of all time (unadjusted for inflation).

Directed by Condon — an Oscar-winner for writing 2002’s Chicago — Beauty and the Beast stars Watson as Belle, a young woman who falls in love with a reclusive beast (Dan Stevens) inside the latter’s foreboding castle. Gad, Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor, Audra McDonald, and Luke Evans have supporting roles.

In April, Beauty and the Beast received five MTV Movie & TV Awards nods, including Best Actor in a Movie (Watson), Best Kiss (Watson and Stevens), Best Musical Moment, and Best Duo (Gad, Evans).

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, largely seen as a more commercial counterpart to other industry awards shows thanks to its nominees general reflection of mainstream public tastes, underwent a notable facelift across the last year, having eliminated gendered acting categories in addition to recognizing television shows for the first time since its inaugural ceremony in 1992.