Sylvester Stallone releases Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 cameo online

There’s no more hiding behind cryptic teases and rumors: Sylvester Stallone is definitely one of the Marvel newcomers seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. The actor released his big cameo scene online as the film begins its theatrical run this weekend.

The footage was first released on ABC’s Good Morning America Friday before Stallone posted it to Instagram. In it, the Creed actor debuts as Stakar, a.k.a. Starhawk, a Ravager clan leader who has a past with Yondu (Michael Rooker). Stakar shouts in the clip how Yondu “betrayed the code” for dealing in children. You may recall how he picked up Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) on Earth when he was just a boy.

“This Marvel movie was a wonderful experience led by the brilliant director James Gunn,” Stallone wrote. “Plus it was great to work with my old buddy, Michael Rooker from Cliffhanger days!”

Stallone has a couple more brief appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, but this is his big introduction.

“He was amazing, he really was,” writer-director James Gunn told EW. “It was a bit intimidating, I must admit. Because, as a kid I grew up, running around in my backyard, pretending I was Snake Plissken or pretending I was Johnny Rambo. Those were my heroes as a child. So, all of a sudden, having to direct Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone in a movie is quite an amazing experience.”

“Sly’s the man,” Pratt said. “He’s been the man since the jump. That guy’s one of the most prolific creators in Hollywood and he’s been a hero of mine since I was a kid.”

Vol. 2 also features Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn. The film is currently playing in theaters.