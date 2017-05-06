Neil deGrasse Tyson zings the science of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Love the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks?

Well, you wouldn’t be able to hear them in space according to Neil deGrasse Tyson. On Friday’s The Late Show, the famed astrophysicist, who’s become pop culture’s favorite scientist, reviewed a few of this summer’s sci-fi movies. He brought his ire down upon Alien: Covenant, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and (wait for it) Baywatch.

Tyson is no stranger to expressing his dismay at faulty science in big budget Hollywood films, critiquing everything from The Martian to Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Twitter. In a new segment on Colbert’s late-night show, he was more forgiving to this summer’s releases saying, “I used to lose sleep over this, and then I realized if there’s enough other interesting things going on in a big budget, epic sci-fi film, then you can distract me from all the science you’re getting wrong.”

He noted that Guardians’ sound effects-heavy, Fleetwood Mac-laden soundtrack would not be heard in space, by us nor the characters. Citing the famous Alien tagline, he said, “If no one can hear you scream, no one can hear you explode.”

Tyson also took Alien: Covenant to task for sending humans on a mission without a prior robot exploratory trip. Finally, he turned his eye to Baywatch, of all movies, but for a very specific reason: that scene where Dwayne Johnson carries two refrigerators. Tyson says the stunt is not actually all that impressive since “a refrigerator is mostly empty space.” Tyson, a collegiate wrestling champion, says Johnson could likely carry three refrigerators!

Still, Tyson seems more friendly toward these films than he’s been to the science of Oscar bait like Gravity, here expressing a willingness to “sit back and watch.”

“Who doesn’t love them some Dwayne Johnson?” he asks. “Put him in a movie, I’ll go watch it… even if it’s Baywatch.”

Watch the full video review above.