Guardians of the Galaxy 2 director narrates North by Northwest scene

Any Marvel fans getting some serious Alfred Hitchcock vibes from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 are right on the money. In narrating a scene between Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) in a video for The New York Times, writer-director James Gunn revealed that he wrote the action sequence as an homage to 1959’s North by Northwest.

“I call this scene North by Northwest because it is referencing the great Hitchcock film, the crop duster scene in that movie,” Gunn says in voiceover. “I also think a lot of Spy vs. Spy. The scene is pretty long … they switch power positions many times throughout and things get a little bit more and more outlandish as time goes on.”

The filmmaker further reveals in an interview with the Times, “When I was writing the screenplay I originally wrote a different action sequence between Nebula and Gamora and I came upon the idea for this one, I think, through watching North by Northwest. I decided to rewrite the action sequence between the two of them.”

Watch the famous crop duster scene from North by Northwest below to compare.

Gunn also took inspiration from Dwayne Johnson in Furious 7 for the moment when Gamora fires back with the ship’s gun. “I had seen The Rock do his thing with a giant blaster in Fast and Furious 7 and I decided to one up that with Zoe Saldana grabbing up a gun that’s eight times as big as The Rock’s gun in Fast and Furious,” he says.

As Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 continues its theatrical run this week, Sylvester Stallone also unveiled his cameo scene in a clip posted to Instagram. The film features Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sean Gunn.