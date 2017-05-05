Kingsman: The Golden Circle footage hailed at early press preview

Members of the press gathered in London on Friday for an early look at some of 20th Century Fox’s upcoming films, including Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Director Matthew Vaughn was on hand to discuss the rip-roaring sequel to his gentlemanly but R-rated spy movie, but first, attendees sat back as Fox screened footage from the film’s first act.

Early reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Reporters hailed the extended preview as “awesome,” “insane,” and “freakin’ amazing,” and Julianne Moore as “delightfully vicious” and “brutal” in her performance as Poppy, a Martha Stewart-like global entrepreneur with dangerous plans.

Taron Egerton made his debut as street-to-suave super-spy Eggsy in Kingsman: The Secret Service, and he returns here with Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Mark Strong, Pedro Pascal, and Elton John. Colin Firth also makes a surprise comeback, despite his character’s apparent death in the first film.

The sequel sees agents of The Kingsman crossing paths with The Statesman, the American equivalent of the British spy society, to put a stop to Poppy’s plans. See the first reactions below.

Holy shit the first act of Kingsman The Golden Circle is awesome. Need to see more asap!! pic.twitter.com/rgVtGd0SPU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 5, 2017

Julianne Moore is the villain of the Kingsman sequel and in first act she demonstrates she's the boss in brutal ways. Loved it. — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 5, 2017

Kingsman The Golden Circle starts off very well. Julianne Moore in particular shined as the new bad guy. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) May 5, 2017

I saw the insane first act of Kingsman: The Golden Circle today. They're being super strict on saying anything but it's damn fun — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) May 5, 2017

Kingsman 2 has a delightfully vicious villain in Julianne Moore. Her scenes were brutallly funny — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) May 5, 2017

Just watched the first act of #KingsmanTheGoldenCircle , it's #Deadpool meets classic Bond in the best way possible @20thcenturyfox — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) May 5, 2017

Julianne Moore is going to own #KingsmanTheGoldenCircle — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) May 5, 2017

Happy to report that the 1st act of #KingsmanTheGoldenCircle is everything you want. Action, gadgets, humor, character and fun. So good. pic.twitter.com/FaKEyFAzNN — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) May 5, 2017

Oh my gosh. Clips from the next @KingsmanMovie had me nearly on my feet cheering. Gasps & laughs & one "get it, gurl." Cannot wait. — Grae Drake (@graedrake) May 5, 2017

JUST SAW THE FIRST ACT OF KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE!!!!!!!!!! Looks so freakin amazing. Wow. MATTHEW FREAKIN VAUGHN!!!!!!! #Genius pic.twitter.com/BQItWvFOCW — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) May 5, 2017

Just watched 25 mins of awesome @KingsmanMovie footage with @TaronEgerton on top form pic.twitter.com/MgizqtuP7Y — Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) May 5, 2017

Without wanting to spoil anything, if you like cars, violence and London you're going to LOVE the first 10 mins of #kingsman 2 — Alex Ritman (@alexritman) May 5, 2017

Just watched the 1st act of KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE, now listening to the genius director Matthew Vaughn talk about it. I love my life. pic.twitter.com/7vDgwvjMg1 — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) May 5, 2017

Saw footage from Murder on the Orient Express (intriguing) Red Sparrow (brutal) & Kingsman The Golden Circle (awesome) Good day! @Fandango — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) May 5, 2017

Vaughn planned the Kingsman films as a trilogy, and he confirmed he’s already working up a third film with more than four months to go before the release of the second. “When we were writing [The Golden Circle], we were thinking about Kingsman 3, too,” the filmmaker told reporters (via Variety). “This is the bridge, if we can pull it off and get to make another one.”

“Just doing a sequel, you’re kind of violating that promise of originality,” the director told EW on the film’s set. “Sequelitis is a plague I have no interest in contracting.” For Egerton, “If the first Kingsman was Captain America, then this is very much The Avengers now”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle will open in theaters on Sep. 29.