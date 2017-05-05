David Lynch says he's done making movies

David Lynch may have fire-walked away from filmmaking for good.

In a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald about his Twin Peaks revival series, the idiosyncratic writer-director reflected on the current state of the movie business and indicated that he may be done with big-screen storytelling.

“Things changed a lot,” said Lynch, whose most recent narrative film was 2006’s Inland Empire. “So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films, and the things that were doing well at the box office weren’t the things that I would want to do.”

Lynch, who is 71, reportedly hesitated when pressed further on whether he’s really made his last movie, but then appeared to make up his mind. “That’s a yes?” he was asked.

“Yes it is,” he said.

Even if that proves to be the case, however, Lynch has pledged that the new Twin Peaks will be plenty cinematic. He recently told EW, “I see it as a film. A film in parts is what people will experience.”

Twin Peaks returns May 21 on Showtime.