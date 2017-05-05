Dave Chappelle joins Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born as a character named Noodles

Dave Chappelle is serving up his next movie role as a character named Noodles.

EW has confirmed the comedian and actor will appear opposite Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the latter’s upcoming directorial debut — a remake of the classic Hollywood tale about a rising starlet (Gaga) who, with the help of a troubled industry veteran, forges a career as an entertainer.

According to the official synopsis, Cooper’s iteration follows Jackson Maine, “a country music star who is on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally. As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, Noodles is Maine’s oldest friend,; the pair got their start playing together in blues clubs.

Gaga, who filmed scenes for the upcoming film at Coachella (where she also performed as the headlining act) in April, will be credited by her real name, Stefani Germanotta, for the film, which also features Sam Elliott and Andrew Dice Clay in supporting roles.

Chappelle, a three-time Emmy nominee, is primarily known for his work as a stand-up comedian and writer, though he has appeared in scripted features before, namely Spike Lee’s 2015 film Chi-Raq and Nora Ephron’s 1998 romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail. In November, he hosted Saturday Night Live‘s first post-election broadcast.

The Sept. 28, 2018 release of A Star Is Born will mark the fourth time a director has taken a stab at the material, while Gaga additionally takes the reins of the ingenue role from Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand, who played the part in 1937, 1954, and 1976, respectively.