Blade Runner 2049 trailer tease reveals Robin Wright, bloodied Ryan Gosling

“There is an order to things. That’s what we do here, we keep order.” This is the mission of the blade runner as decreed by Robin Wright, who’s character is unveiled in a new, brief teaser for the next Blade Runner 2049 trailer.

Details on Wright’s character are just as unclear as the shot we get of her: the actress is blurred behind the streams of water gushing down the side of a window. Other scenes glimpsed in the footage involve Gosling’s K, an LAPD officer and blade runner, who’s not having the best of days. One moment he’s smeared with blood, the next he observes a vanishing lounge singer, and the next he’s fighting for his life.

The full-length trailer will arrive Monday to coincide with a live Q&A with Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford (returning as Rick Deckard), and director Denis Villenueve (Arrival). Two character posters featuring the leading gents were also released ahead of the next week’s reveal.

Blade Runner 2049 picks up 30 years after Ridley Scott’s original film when Deckard has been M.I.A. for decades and K unearths a secret that threatens what remains of society.

“It’s a continuation of the story, so if you’re a fan of the original film, it takes the original story and sort of follows that through,” Gosling told EW. “It’s the same iconic universe, but it’s changed over the course of the 30-year gap. It’s a lot more bleak in some ways. The director describes it as toxic. But it’s still the Blade Runner universe.”

Dave Bautista, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, and Lennie James also feature. The film will hit theaters on Oct. 6.