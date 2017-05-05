A Star Is Born: Bradley Cooper gushes over 'unbelievable' Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper wants to make the star that is Lady Gaga shine. The actor is currently directing and acting with the pop star in a remake of A Star Is Born, but he took a break from filming to tease the movie’s new, more contemporary music and Gaga’s performance.

“She’s unbelievable. Oh my god. She’s unbelievable,” he told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show. Cooper, who also co-wrote the film’s adapted screenplay with Will Fetters and Eric Roth, plays a country music star named Jackson Maine, who discovers and falls in love with a rising singer named Ally.

A Star Is Born features all “original” music, which proved challenging for the Oscar nominee.

“It’s so hard to sing. … Singing, I had no idea. I just felt I would get fatigued at the end of even like a phrase,” Cooper said. “The amount of respect I have for singers, which I know is ridiculous because of course you should, but I’ve really been awakened to the phenomenon of singing. So I hope I can just be believable enough so that you can watch Stefani — that’s her name, Gaga — just shine because she’s incredible.”

Gaga, credited as her real name Stefani Germanotta, is the titular Star, as first glimpsed in a still from production, which kicked off filming in Southern California last month. Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott also have supporting roles in what is now the fourth iteration of A Star Is Born. Germanotta succeeds Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand in the lead role.