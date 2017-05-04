Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D trailer: Come with us if you want to see it!

Is there anything more pointless than a 2D trailer for a film which is being rereleased in 3D? One might think not. And yet, the crisp new trailer for Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D has us very excited to see this revamped version of James Cameron’s ground-breaking science fiction masterpiece when it hits screens on Aug. 25.

For the benefit of those who have been hiding under a pile of charred human skulls for the past quarter of a century, the 1991 sequel to Cameron’s own 1984 cult classic The Terminator stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800 Terminator, Robert Patrick as his liquid metal adversary, Linda Hamilton as the now-seriously-jacked Sarah Connor, and Edward Furlong as her delinquent son, John, who Patrick’s character has been sent back to kill so he can’t go on to lead the human resistance against the machines.

Watch the trailer for Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D, above.