It’s no secret that Star Wars has many, many fans — especially with the popular franchise currently in the process of producing not only a new trilogy, but also a set of standalone films set within that same universe.

So it’s no surprise that with May 4 (a.k.a. Star Wars Day) finally gracing our calendars, lovers of all things force-sensitive (or not) are taking to celebrating the special day, be it by indulging in a movie marathon, remixing their favorite scenes to create a mash-up one of Smashmouth’s classic numbers, reading books and comics starring their favorite characters, or simply, taking to social media to share their love of Star Wars.

From stars who’ve grown up with Episodes IV to VI, to younger fans who are just beginning their journey with what could be the last jedi, these are the celebrities you’re looking for:

May the 4th be with you pic.twitter.com/FhjYje7twL — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 4, 2017

In honor of #maythe4thbewithyou here are out-takes from my #starwars videos with #daisyridley who can't keep a straight face. Nor can I. pic.twitter.com/toPm5uj5PS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 4, 2017