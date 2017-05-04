Shannyn Sossamon to star in audio thriller The Ache

A Knight’s Tale and Sinister 2 actress Shannyn Sossamon will voice a role in the audio action-thriller The Ache, EW can exclusively reveal. The project is directed by Keith Reynolds and written by Frank Hannah (The Cooler). Sossamon’s costars include Columbus Short (Scandal) and Will Patton (Falling Skies), who narrates the tale. Set in Venice Beach, The Ache follows an ex-junkie psychic who is forced by his former dealer to rescue an old flame of the psychic and finds himself tangled up in a bloody drug war. The action-thriller will be recorded later this month in Dallas and New York.

The Ache is the second audio drama from production company Cinestate, whose film credits include the Kurt Russell-starring cannibal Western Bone Tomahawk and the upcoming horror franchise reboot Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. The company’s first audio drama, The Narrow Caves — a mix of mystery, horror, and romance starring Wyatt Russell, Lili Simmons, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Patton — is released on May 16 via Audible with a limited edition compact disc available to buy through Amazon. The Narrow Caves is adapted from a script by Bone Tomahawk writer-director S. Craig Zahler.

Both The Ache and The Narrow Caves are part of Cinestate’s “Audiostate” initiative to adapt unmade screenplays into audio narratives. “Too many times in our industry, a great script just never makes it to screen, and that’s a shame,” said Cinestate CEO Dallas Sonnier in a statement. “We have a solution to Hollywood’s ‘development hell’ which I am pleased to share with everyone.”