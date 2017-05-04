Nicolas Cage and Gina Gershon have a nightmare nanny in Inconceivable trailer

In the new thriller Inconceivable (out in theaters and on demand June 30) a mysterious young woman named Katie (Nicky Whelan) moves to a new town with her daughter and quickly befriends Angela Morgan (Gina Gershon), a mother of one who longs for a bigger family. As their lives become intricately entwined, Angela and her husband, Brian, (Nicolas Cage), invite Katie to live in their guest-house to serve as their nanny. Over time, the blossoming friendship between the two women spirals into a dangerous obsession as Katie becomes overly attached to the Morgans’ daughter until Angela and Brian realize that Katie is actually trying to destroy their family from within.

Egad!

Inconceivable is directed by Jonathan Baker, written by Chloe King, and costars Faye Dunaway and Natalie Eva Marie.

You can exclusively watch the trailer for Inconceivable, above.