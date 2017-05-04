Guardians of the Galaxy meet the Weeknd in 'Star-Lord' parody video

Chris Pratt is “the mother-friggin’ Star-Lord” in a cheeky new parody video combining the interstellar high jinks of Guardians of the Galaxy with the spacey soundscapes of the Weeknd.

Titled “Star-Lord,” the mash-up is set to the tune of the Weeknd and Daft Punk’s hit “Starboy” but rewrites the lyrics to match Pratt’s swaggering, dancing, and derring-do in the GOTG movies.

“You talkin’ bounties I’ll be gettin’ paid / You talkin’ Walkman I’ll be pressin’ play,” the song’s impersonator croons.

“Star-Lord” comes courtesy of YouTube channel The Arena, which previously mashed up Finding Dory with Justin Bieber and The Hunger Games with Miley Cyrus.

Watch the video for “Star-Lord” above (no cassette player required). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens Friday.