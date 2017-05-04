Blade Runner 2049 posters: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford roam the future

The future looks bleak — and that’s not just because Ryan Gosling says so.

In a new pair of posters for Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic, Gosling walks across a misty street as LAPD Officer K, while Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard brandishes a gun against crumbling ruins.

Denis Villenueve (Arrival, the upcoming Dune reboot) helms Blade Runner 2049, which picks up 30 years after the original film. K, a new blade runner, discovers a long-hidden secret with the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. Deckard has been M.I.A. for decades, and this life-altering discovery sets K on a journey to find him.

“It’s a continuation of the story, so if you’re a fan of the original film, it takes the original story and sort of follows that through,” Gosling told EW. “It’s the same iconic universe, but it’s changed over the course of the 30-year gap. It’s a lot more bleak in some ways. The director describes it as toxic. But it’s still the Blade Runner universe.”

Ford’s one-sheet features a shot fans will recognize from the first trailer, which highlights cinematographer Roger Deakins’ spectacular artistry.

“Roger is a master,” Gosling gushed of the director of photography. “If there’s a Mount Rushmore of DPs, he’d be right there in the middle. He goes about his work very modestly and quietly, but you learn so much from just looking. You realize that once you are in one of his shots, half your job is already done.”

These posters mark the latest look at Blade Runner 2049 as both actors prepare for a live Q&A session on Monday with Villenueve. Might we be getting a new trailer by then?

The film, scheduled for release on Oct. 6, also stars Dave Bautista, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, and Lennie James.