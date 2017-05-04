Billie Lourd pays tribute to mom Carrie Fisher on Star Wars Day

Billie Lourd is marking Star Wars Day by honoring her princess-turned-general mom: Carrie Fisher.

As fans and cast members from around the galaxy celebrate May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, Lourd shared a photo on Instagram of herself as a child, her mother, and a certain fuzzy Wookiee.

Fisher died in December after suffering a heart attack on a plane at the age of 60. (Fisher’s 84-year-old mother, Debbie Reynolds, died one day later.) Fisher’s death came just one year after she reprised her iconic role as Leia in The Force Awakens, and according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, she had already completed filming on the upcoming installment The Last Jedi at the time of her death.

💫👩‍👧💫 #maythe4thbewithyou A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 4, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Lourd herself is a part of the Star Wars universe too, appearing opposite her mother in The Force Awakens as a member of the Resistance. She also made an appearance at last month’s Star Wars Celebration, celebrating the beloved franchise’s 40th anniversary and introducing a special video tribute to her mother. (Lourd even dressed in all white as a nod to Fisher’s original costume from A New Hope.)

“She loved you because you embraced all of her,” Lourd told fans at Star Wars Celebration. “The strong soldier she was and the vulnerable side, who fought her own dark side.”

