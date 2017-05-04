In the new horror-thriller Applecart, a caring mother loses her sanity, setting off a chain of events resulting in tragedy and murder. The story of Casey Pollack unfolds from two very different perspectives when one night in the woods culminates in absolute terror.

Applecart stars Brea Grant (Beyond the Gates, Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, the upcoming Dead Awake), Sophie Dalah (Satanic), Elise Luthman (Henry Danger), Joshua Hoffman (Shameless), and Daniel Roebuck (The Man in the High Castle). It also boasts the reunion of two cast members from Adam Wingard’s modern horror classic You’re Next, Barbara Crampton and AJ Bowen.

The film is directed by first-time filmmaker Brad Baruh, whose previous credits include producing Don Coscarelli’s wonderfully weird John Dies at the End, who also produces here alongside Andy Meyers, with Phantasm franchise overlord Coscarelli serving as executive producer. Applecart is written by Irving Walker, with a story by Walker and Baruh.

Watch the first, exclusive trailer for Applecart, above.