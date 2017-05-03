Mark Hamill pranks Star Wars fans in charity video

Like father, like son?

As part of the ongoing Star Wars “Force for Change” charity initiative, Mark Hamill is recreating some of his most beloved Luke Skywalker moments — as well as a few iconic Darth Vader lines.

Ahead of the release of The Last Jedi, Star Wars has launched a charity fundraiser encouraging fans to raise money for a chance to win star-studded prizes. To raise awareness for the initiative, a few super fans were invited to reenact some of the saga’s biggest moments — with some surprise help from Hamill himself. Hamill went all out, even donning a Vader mask and breaking out his best James Earl Jones impression to play his father.

To donate or to learn more about the prizes, head to Omaze. Hamill’s even throwing in an extra incentive for fans who choose to contribute. In addition to the three previously announced prizes — a stay at Skywalker ranch, a ticket to the Last Jedi premiere and after party, and a set visit to the young Han Solo movie — one additional winner will get the chance to have lunch with Hamill and see an early screening of The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on Dec. 15.