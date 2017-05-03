This sandwich shop offered Liam Neeson free food — and then he showed up to collect

Liam Neeson has a very particular set of preferences when it comes to food: Make it free.

The Vancouver-area Big Star Sandwich heard the Taken star was in town filming the upcoming Hard Powder, so put up a sign with the words “Liam Neeson eats here for free” on one side and “Come in and get Taken away by our sandwiches” on the other. And as the Key & Peele valets learned, if you wish hard enough for Neeson, he shall appear.

According to BuzzFeed Canada, the restaurant staff members, many Neeson aficionados among them, put the sign up early Tuesday, and by the afternoon, the action star had made an appearance.

The actor didn’t take up the restaurant on their offer, but he did pose for a photo. We can only assume he was full on the tears of bad guys.