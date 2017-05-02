TBS celebrates Star Wars Day with all-day movie marathon

The Force is strong with TBS this Star Wars Day as the network is hosting a movie marathon on Thursday, May 4.

In recent years, May 4 has become known as Star Wars Day. as fans around the world adopted the slogan “May the Fourth be with you” to celebrate the beloved sci-fi film franchise. This year, the Turner network will present the first six Star Wars films during an all-day marathon, kicking off at 6:40 a.m. with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The marathon will continue with the remaining two prequels and then present the three original films, concluding at 8:15 p.m. with a broadcast of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The marathon comes courtesy of a licensing agreement that also grants TBS premiere rights to the most recent entries in the franchise, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as well as three more yet-to-be-released Star Wars films. The network plans to make the “May the Fourth” marathon an annual tradition alongside its other pop culture marathons, including “24 Hours of A Christmas Story” and “Friends for Thanksgiving.”

The full broadcast schedule is below.

6:40 a.m. ET/PT — Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

9:25 a.m. ET/PT — Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

12:20 p.m. ET/PT — Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

3:10 p.m. ET/PT — Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

5:40 p.m. ET/PT — Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

8:15 p.m. ET/PT — Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi