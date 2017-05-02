One of the most contentious presidential elections in France’s history looms over the impending 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where Michel Hazanavicius’ film Redoubtable, a Jean-Luc Godard biopic, is scheduled to have its world premiere later this month. Through its dramatic reconstruction of a fiery protest in the streets, the film’s new teaser trailer offers pointed commentary on the country’s current affairs.

Composed of a single scene, the latest North American Redoubtable preview sees Louis Garrel play the cinema pioneer, who influenced the medium in immeasurable ways as part of the French New Wave, marching in a heated protest alongside his wife, Anne Wiazemsky (Stacy Martin), and filmmaker Michel Cournot. Godard then introduces Cournot to a friend, Jean, telling him his new film, Les Gauloises Bleues, is heading to the Cannes Film Festival.

“That’s ridiculous,” Jean says, sending himself into a fit of laughter. “Who cares about Cannes? Only a fool would go this year, with all that’s going on now. That is hilarious!”

Redoubtable was announced in April as one of the 19 films selected for the annual festival’s competition slate, which also includes new works from Sofia Coppola (The Beguiled), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Killing of a Sacred Deer), Todd Haynes (Wonderstruck), Bong Joon-ho (Okja), and Michael Haneke (Happy End).

Hazanavicius — who won the Oscar for Best Director in 2012 for his Best Picture-winning film The Artist (which also bowed at Cannes the year prior) — has had a rough relationship with festivalgoers as of late, with his 2014 drama The Search being widely panned on the Croisette in 2014.

Godard, however, is still making movies at the age of 86, with his most recent film, Goodbye to Language, sharing the 2014 Cannes Jury Prize with Xavier Dolan’s Mommy.

Watch the new clip for Redoubtable above.