Melissa McCarthy to star in puppet comedy The Happytime Murders

Melissa McCarthy is on the case — the puppet case.

The Ghostbusters alum is set to star in the puppet comedy The Happytime Murders, which will be directed by Brian Henson, son of Muppets creator Jim Henson and chairman of The Jim Henson Company.

The film takes place in the underbelly of Los Angeles where humans and puppets coexist. A human and puppet detective are forced to team up to track down who is killing the cast of the beloved puppet show The Happytime Gang.

“When a really good script combines puppet strippers, Los Angeles’ underbelly, and comedy, it’s like my fever dream has finally come true,” said McCarthy in a statement.

Up next for McCarthy is Life of the Party, written by McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone, who is also directing the project.

Recently, the actress has been making headlines on TV with her unhinged Saturday Night Live portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. McCarthy will return to SNL on May 13 for her fifth time hosting, with the special episode being aired live across the country.