Dan Stevens has to save the world in Kill Switch teaser

British actor Dan Stevens may now be best known around the world for playing the hirsute suitor of Emma Watson’s Belle in Disney blockbuster Beauty and the Beast. But the filmography of this big-time John Carpenter fan is peppered with horror- and/or science fiction-leaning projects, from Adam Wingard’s 2014 action-thriller The Guest to FX’s X-Men show Legion to his newest movie, Kill Switch. Directed by first-time filmmaker Tim Smit, and based on his short What’s in the Box?, the movie finds Stevens plays Will Porter, a pilot and physicist who must save humanity after an experiment to harness parallel universes goes wrong.

So, no pressure, then!

Kill Switch is written by Omid Nooshin and C. Kindinger and costars Bérénice Marlohe (Skyfall), Tygo Gernandt, abd Charity Wakefield.

Kill Switch is available on Ultra VOD May 19 and in select theaters and via VOD on June 16. Watch the film’s new teaser trailer, above.