Can you find Brie Larson in this massive Kylie Jenner selfie?

The annual Met Gala occurred in New York on Monday night, creating opportunities aplenty for previously unrealized star interactions. Riz Ahmed, Donald Glover, and Rami Malek? Check. Julianne Moore and Moonlight breakout Ashton Sanders? Check. Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and a flight of stairs? Check. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Paris Jackson, A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, Puff Daddy (he was busy), and Brie Larson? That happened, too.

The “annual bathroom selfie,” as Kylie called it on her Instagram, is a veritable who’s who of Hollywood stars — not that Larson expected to land herself in a position among the social media elite.

“I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous,” she wrote on Twitter along with the pic.

I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous https://t.co/j1zE9VE9ZW — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 2, 2017

