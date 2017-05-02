Watch the new trailer for Kumail Nanjiani's very funny (and sweet) The Big Sick 

Kumail Nanjiani says of his new film, The Big Sick, “There were certain scenes we wrote that I cried when we wrote them, I cried when we rewrote them, I cried when I read them, I cried when we rehearsed them, and I cried when I acted them.” He laughs. “It sounds so serious on paper: A Pakistani guy whose parents want him to have an arranged marriage has his white girlfriend go into a coma. But it is a comedy!”

The Big Sick, is, in fact, very funny as you will see in the trailer above. But there’s a very tender love story at the heart of it — the real life romance between Najiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, who co-wrote the script and was the aforementioned girlfriend in a coma. “It’s a unique kind of love story,” says Judd Apatow, who produced and helped develop the project over five years.

The film, directed by Michael Showalter (Hello, My Name is Doris) and costarring Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, and Holly Hunter, blew audiences away earlier this year at both Sundance and SXSW. Get ready for it to charm audiences when it arrives this June.