Avengers: Infinity War charity video offers another peek at the set

Iron Man wants you to visit him on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. But first, he has a sneak peek at Marvel’s epic superhero team-up.

Robert Downey Jr. is featured in a new video promoting an Omaze charity campaign, through which Marvelites can make donations to Random Act Funding for a chance to visit him on the Infinity War set. (More details on the campaign are available on Omaze.com.) The video sees Downey dressed as a battered Tony Stark, while Tom Holland (Spider-Man) is spotted on a wasteland set in a black-and-gray motion-capture suit, accompanied by crew and extras.

Joe and Anthony Russo (Captain America: Civil War) return to helm the film, which will unite the earthbound Avengers with the Guardians of the Galaxy. “Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as started in May of 2008 with the release of Iron Man 1,” Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige said at the start of production earlier this year.

“Tony is not talking to Steve. The Avengers are basically a name with nobody in it,” added Christopher Markus, who co-wrote the screenplay with Stephen McFeely. “The world is vulnerable.”

Filming on Infinity War officially began in January in Atlanta with an immense cast that includes Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Paul Bettany (Vision), and Karen Gillan (Nebula), among others.

The film is due in theaters on May 4, 2018. Watch the latest peek at the set in the video above.