Amy Schumer's dad cried when he met Goldie Hawn

Amy Schumer made her father’s dreams come true.

The 35-year-old comedian and actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share an emotional video of her dad, Gordon, meeting her Snatched costar, Goldie Hawn.

In the clip, Schumer asks her dad, “Why are you crying?”

“The weather,” he jokes, before saying he’s about to meet Hawn, 71.

“Dad, play it cool,” she says. “You have to play it really cool.” At that moment, Hawn walks through the door, quickly becoming emotional upon seeing Gordon wipe tears from his eyes with a tissue.

“Oh my God, I’m emotional too,” Hawn tells Gordon. “I’m so happy to be here.”

My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn A post shared by @amyschumer on May 2, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Schumer also posted a photo of her father and the Overboard actress with a simple heart emoji in the caption.

The Trainwreck actress has been open about her father’s battle with multiple sclerosis, writing about it in her book, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, and speaking to Barbara Walters about it in 2015.

“Some days he’s really good and he’s with it and we’re joking around,” Schumer told Walters. “And some days I go to visit my dad and it’s so painful. I can’t believe it.”

“In terms of my dad being sick, it was just confusing to me, especially the way MS works,” Schumer explained. “He was in physical pain. That’s when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them – I would keep everybody laughing.”

Snatched is in theaters May 12.

This article originally appeared in People.com