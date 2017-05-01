Wonder Woman: Chris Pine's got jokes in latest TV spot

Wonder Woman and Batman have already teamed up for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League. But on Monday, Diana Prince and Bruce Wayne collided in a different way, as an exclusive look at Wonder Woman premiered during Gotham.

The latest TV spot provides insight on the history of the Amazon princess (Gal Gadot) and showcases her first journey away from home, heading to London during World War I with American soldier Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who seems poised to be the comedic hero of the film.

Gadot lived up to her iconic character when, while five months pregnant, she needed to return to set in November for reshoots. “On close-up, I looked very much like Wonder Woman,” she told EW. “On wide shots, I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog.”

Wonder Woman, which also stars Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright, flies into theaters on June 2.

