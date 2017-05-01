Robin Williams' final film gets U.S. release date

Absolutely Anything, the British comedy featuring Robin Williams’ final screen performance, will finally see the light of day in the U.S.

Atlas Distribution is set to release the film stateside on May 12, nine months after it opened in the U.K.

Directed and co-written by Monty Python veteran Terry Jones, Absolutely Anything stars Simon Pegg as an ordinary bloke who is granted the power to do anything he wishes by a group of aliens evaluating Earth. Kate Beckinsale plays Pegg’s love interest, and Williams voices his cheeky dog, who has been given the ability to speak.

Jones and Python pals John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, and Terry Gilliam also reunited to voice the alien council. Watch the U.K. trailer above.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news about Absolutely Anything.