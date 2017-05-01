The worst pirate you’ve ever heard of is getting the Funko treatment.

Ahead of the May 26 release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Funko has unveiled its new line of Pirates Pop! figurines. The lineup includes Johnny Depp as the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, as well as the ghost of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and the new, nefarious Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). Salazar also comes in a rare, 1-in-6 ghost variant.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth installment in the adventures of Jack Sparrow, and it follows Jack’s quest to find and obtain the Trident of Poseidon — while evading the vengeful Salazar. Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning are on board as directors, and other newcomers include Will and Elizabeth Turner’s son, Henry (Brenton Thwaites), and the astronomer Carina (Kaya Scodelario).

The Pirates Funko Pop! figurines will be available this spring.