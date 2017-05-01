Blockbusters and specialty releases alike are poised to bring the summer heat in the weeks ahead. From 3 Generations and The Lovers to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean flick, check out these 14 notable movies coming to theaters this May, below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Fans of the first Guardians of the Galaxy are in for a few surprises as Marvel’s unorthodox band of superheroes — played by Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, and Zoe Saldana — reunites for another blockbuster actioner. “There will be new members by the end of the movie,” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz previously told EW. “And allies who maybe aren’t with them at the end of the movie necessarily, [and who] go off on their own adventures. But the makeup of the Guardians will evolve.”

Release date: May 5 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

3 Generations

With 3 Generations, Director Gaby Dellal wanted to forge an unexpected path for Elle Fanning’s Ray, a young transgender boy who struggles to gain approval from his protective mother (executive producer Naomi Watts) and overbearing, lesbian grandmother (Susan Sarandon) to begin hormone treatments. “This isn’t an ‘issue’ film,” Dellal told EW. Watts added: “The script felt like a story that was a necessary one to be told. It’s about how we were all transitioning into this new world and how we’re struggling with how we do this comfortably and stick together as a family.”

Release date: May 5 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

The Dinner

After serving one of the best hair moments in cinema history in last year’s Nocturnal Animals, Laura Linney is serving up another fresh performance alongside Richard Gere, Rebecca Hall, Steve Coogan, and Chloë Sevigny in Oscar nominee Oren Moverman’s latest drama.

Release date: May 5 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

The Lovers

Screen legend Debra Winger hasn’t had a leading role in a major motion picture in nearly two decades, but that all changes with Azazel Jacobs’ The Lovers, a subtle (yet effective) romantic dramedy about an unfaithful couple (Winger, Tracy Letts) who rekindle their long-lost mutual attraction in the shadow of secret affairs with other people.

Release date: May 5 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

The story of King Arthur gets a rock ‘n roll makeover in this origin story directed by filmmaker Guy Ritchie.

Release date: May 12 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Lowriders

A young, East Los Angeleno street artist weathers the storm that brews as he matures between his father’s obsession with lowrider cars and his criminal brother’s watchful eye. “I hope that the film shows a different side of who Latinos are in the States,” director Ricardo de Montreuil told EW of the film, “and that people understand that lowriders should be considered part of American folklore, such as jazz or rock.”

Release date: May 12 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Snatched

Amy Schumer follows up her critical (and commercial) success Trainwreck with a starring turn in Snatched, a mother-daughter comedy that costars Goldie Hawn, who makes her first screen appearance since the release of 2002’s The Banger Sisters. “I loved it,” Hawn explained to EW on her decision to end her Hollywood hiatus. “I saw Amy’s range and her brilliance. She’s a funny, smart person who can also make you cry. I didn’t care about doing something that doesn’t stimulate me. But this is Amy. To be matched with someone so deeply instinctive, naturally funny, and incredibly brilliant? It’s a great coup.”

Release date: May 12 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Paris Can Wait

Eleanor Coppola (wife of Francis Ford) contributes to the family’s Hollywood legacy as she makes her feature directorial debut on Paris Can Wait, which follows a Hollywood producer’s (Alec Baldwin) neglected wife (Diane Lane), who reconnects the dots of her fragmented heart during a road trip through the French countryside.

Release date: May 12 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

The Wall

A crumbling barrier is the only thing that shields two soldiers (Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena) from the deadly aim of an Iraqi sniper in this taut war drama directed by Mr. and Mrs. Smith helmer Doug Liman.

Release date: May 12 — get tickets here

Release type: Limited

Alien: Covenant

The iconic sci-fi franchise expands with Alien: Covenant, a sequel to the 2012 hit Prometheus and the second in a planned trilogy of prequels to the Alien film series. Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Billy Crudup, Carmen Ejogo, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, and Noomi Rapace star.

Release date: May 19 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

The beloved book series comes back to life as Greg (Jason Ian Drucker) decides he wants to be famous, and his scheme hilariously reroutes his family’s road trip to Meemaw’s 90th-birthday party. Alicia Silverstone, Charlie Wright, and Tom Everett Scott costar.

Release date: May 19 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Everything, Everything

Nicola Yoon’s popular book makes the jump to the big screen with The Hunger Games‘ Amandla Stenberg in the lead role as a young girl confined to her Los Angeles home as a result of a rare disease. “Books allow you the space to get into the nuance of what it’s like to be a teenager,” Stenberg previously told EW of the novel that inspired the film. “It’s such a complicated period of time that I’m still experiencing – and transitioning out of. With the projects that I work on, I want to be able to explore the whimsy of the story or the depth and the intensity of it.”

Release date: May 19 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Baywatch

This isn’t your classic Baywatch; The Rock, Zac Efron, and Priyanka Chopra front an R-rated reimagining of the popular TV show, directed by Horrible Bosses and Identity Thief filmmaker Seth Gordon. “She has a point to prove,” Chopra shared with EW, reflecting on the film’s villainess, which she plays with a palpable ferocity. “She’s a woman in a man’s world. She’s not just a random woman with money, she’s self-made. This is not just drugs and money for her, it’s power. That’s the cause.”

Release date: May 24 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

When he’s not busy standing in for Disneyland ride animatronics, Johnny Depp is fulfilling his duties as one of Hollywood’s foremost box office draws, a title that’s come into question in recent years, though the fifth entry in the popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is poised to put its leading man back on top.

Release date: May 26 — get tickets here

Release type: Wide