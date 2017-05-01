Here's every Marvel movie coming out through 2020

It’s less than a week until Marvel kicks off the summer blockbuster roster with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and then it’s on to the next one. There are plenty more Marvel heroes to look forward to between now and 2020.

The films coming out post-GOTG2 include Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment in the Thor saga, the standalone Black Panther film, and Avengers: Infinity War. We’ll see some more standalone movies after that, picking up with Ant-Man and the Wasp, followed by the Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel (there are also two Spider-Man movies in the mix, this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and a sequel slated for 2019, coming via Sony Pictures). An untitled Avengers film is also slated for 2019.

To find out which dates to mark on your calendar, check out the video above.