It Comes at Night was shot in the bucolic countryside close to New York’s hippie epicenter of Woodstock, but this second film from writer-director Trey Edward Shults (Krisha) is extremely light on peace-and-love vibrations. Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. play family members whose plan to survive a civilization-destroying pandemic by isolating themselves in a remote house is threatened by an intruder, portrayed by Christopher Abbott.

“There’s this question of whether to trust him and his word that he has a family, and food, and stuff to offer,” says Edgerton. “For me, the film is about refugees and immigration and otherness. I thought that was really interesting to explore in the horror realm.”

It Comes at Night garnered some rave reviews after it played the inaugural Overlook Film Festival this weekend and will be released in theaters on June 9.

See the new poster for It Comes at Night below and the film’s just-released trailer, above.