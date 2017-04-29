Seth Rogen teases Fyre Festival-esque movie with The Lonely Island

Fyre Festival inadvertently stole Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island‘s thunder.

Following accounts of hellish experiences at the music festival in the Bahamas, the Sausage Party funny guy tweeted, “This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG.”

The Lonely Island — made up of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer — seemingly confirmed the collaboration. “For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea,” the comedy troupe’s feed tweeted.

This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 28, 2017

For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea. https://t.co/uiLxhzLg85 — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) April 28, 2017

It’s still unclear if this is project is legitimately in progress or a joke on Fyre Fest. Reps for Rogen and The Lonely Island did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.

Guests of Fyre Festival paid anywhere from $4,000 to $250,000 for a luxury music festival experience. Upon arriving in the Bahamas, they were instead treated to a limited amount of “Styrofoam plate dinners,” “disaster relief”-style makeshift tents, and “mass chaos” in returning home after the festival was unceremoniously canceled, according to accounts from attendees.

Organizers for the festival, spearheaded by Ja Rule and Billy McFarland, apologized to guests on Saturday and promised refunds, free VIP passes to next year’s Fyre Festival, and a charitable donation the Bahamas Red Cross Society to make amends.

Having appeared in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and bringing Preacher to AMC, Rogen will be seen next opposite James Franco in The Disaster Artist. He was also recently cast as the voice of Pumbaa in Disney’s live-action, Jungle Book-style version of The Lion King.

Samberg, Taccone, and Schaffer debuted Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping last year.