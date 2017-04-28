Director Patty Jenkins had a “special Wonder Woman surprise” for DC fans on Thursday night: two new TV spots for the hero’s standalone movie.

Diana Prince has gone through numerous origin stories throughout comic book history, but the film teases a more mythological conception. “When war ravaged the earth, the gods created us,” Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman says of the Amazonian warrior women in the first preview. Now, she could mean actual war or maybe she means War, as in the God of War, Ares.

The deity is confirmed to make an appearance in the film, but little else is known about his involvement. However, the preview may also feature the first glimpse. It’s brief, but the 0:11 mark from the clip above shows a clash of sword and gauntlet with a hint of Ares’ helmet.

In another TV spot, we see a more lighthearted look at how Diana receives her last name. “Diana, Princess of Themys…” she says before Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor interrupts, “Prince. Diana Prince.”

Wonder Woman also stars Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, and Danny Huston. When Steve, a World War II pilot, crash lands on the island of Themyscira with talk of a war to end all wars, Diana leaves her sheltered home to “fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.”

The film will hit theaters on June 2. Watch both teasers above.