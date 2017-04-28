Puff Daddy reunites with Mase, Lil' Kim for lively Tribeca performance

Clive Davis must have a pretty great badge. The New York-based Tribeca Film Festival kicked off last week with the Radio City Music Hall premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives and a corresponding tribute concert for Davis, who was in attendance, featuring performances by Aretha Franklin, Barry Manilow, and Jennifer Hudson.

On Thursday night, Davis was again in the audience, this time at New York’s Beacon Theater for the world premiere of Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story, a new documentary about the Bad Boy family reunion tour in 2016 and the rise of Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs during the 1990s.

Davis, who appears in the documentary — much like Combs appeared in The Soundtrack of Our Lives — was one of a number of people Combs cited for the success of Bad Boy Entertainment, which brought artists like Notorious B.I.G., Mase, Faith Evans, and Lil Kim into the mainstream.

Directed by Daniel Kaufman, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop focuses on the lead-up the two Bad Boy reunion shows held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last year, the second of which occurred on what would have been the birthday of Notorious B.I.G. (a.k.a. Christopher Wallace). Combs is at the center of the concerts and the film, and his perfectionist nature is on display throughout. (At one point, he chastises his band of musicians as sounding like a wedding band during rehearsals.)

“We all started out as young men and women with a dream. We could have [done] it separately, but we did it together,” Combs said after the screening, just before performing a medley of hits with his collaborators, including Mase, Evans, and Lil Kim. “That’s what has made us the Bad Boy family.”

Joined by Mase, Combs tore through Mase’s “Feel So Good,” “All About the Benjamins,” and “Been Around the World” from the Beacon Theater stage. The concert closed with the Notorious B.I.G. track, “Mo Money Mo Problems,” where Combs let the audience rap Biggie Smalls’ famed verse.

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop will debut via Apple Music on June 25.