Robert Zemeckis-Steve Carell drama sets Nov. 2018 release date

Robert Zemeckis and Steve Carell’s untitled movie based on the 2010 documentary Marwencol will open Nov. 21, 2018, the day before Thanksgiving, Universal Pictures announced Friday.

Directed by Zemeckis and starring Carell, the film will tell the true story of Mark Hogancamp, who coped with the physical and psychological scars of a violent assault by building a one-sixth scale model of a fictional World War II-era Belgian village he called Marwencol.

Zemeckis will direct from a script he wrote with Caroline Thompson (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Black Beauty). Jeff Malmberg, who directed the original documentary, is on board as an executive producer.

The Zemeckis-Carell film is currently slated to open opposite Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

Universal also announced that its untitled Dr. Dolittle movie starring Robert Downey Jr. is now slated to open April 12, 2019, moving up from its previous release date of May 24, 2019.